Senator calls on ZACC to employ more women to address gender disparity

A Senator has called on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to employ more women to rectify the gender disparity in the organisation.

Senator Esther Nyathi said according to the ZACC annual report for 2022, only 73 females were employed by the commission out of a staff of 178.

“I feel the disparity is too much. There must be 50% females. We want to see women also being equally engaged in such critical matters of national development through His Excellency the President, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” she said.

Senator Nyathi, who was debating the ZACC annual report, also lamented that the commission was not only present in six of the country’s 10 provinces.

HON. SEN. NYATHI: Thank you Mr. President for giving me this opportunity to add my voice to this important motion brought to this august House which is very important to our national development.

Corruption is a very big impingement to national development. It is like a parasite that feeds on a host until the host is lifeless. Hence, we need to have strong measures put in place to cope and eliminate all forms of corruption.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is the national anti-corruption agency mandated to fight corruption in Zimbabwe and is established by the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013, sections 254 and 255 and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption, Chapter 9, 22 for the purpose of combating corruption, theft, misappropriation, abuse of power and other improprieties in both the public and private sectors.

The Commission plays a pivotal role in the enforcement, prevention and investigation of corruption cases. The mandate of the Commission on its own really entails that ZACC is a constitutional body and as such, it should work tirelessly because it is tasked to see through the development of our beautiful beloved motherland Zimbabwe.

Mr. President, I managed to go through the ZACC report and I am really grateful for being awarded this opportunity especially when we are in the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. There is a table reflecting a total of 178 officers employed by the Commission and out of the178, only 73 are females and 105 are males . I feel the disparity is too much. There must be 50% females. We want to see women also being equally engaged in such critical matters of national development through His Excellency the President, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

I feel ZACC has to improve. The report says their services can be accessed in six provinces out of the 10 provinces we have in this country. ZACC’s services should be accessible in all provinces and cascade to all districts. We strive to make sure that we have a corrupt free environment and community. However, we commend ZACC’s efforts for the campaigns done in the rural areas targeting the 70% population. According to the report and the findings provided, there were 69 cases reported during this exercise. I applaud the Commission for such an effort. These efforts should be taken to all rural areas no matter how marginalised or remote the area is, so that everyone knows that corruption has no place and will never be given room to see the light of day in the country.

