Second batch of Zimbabwe digital tokens mops out $8 billion

Stories

Trending

Second batch of Zimbabwe digital tokens mops out $8 billion

0

The second batch of gold-backed digital tokens today mopped out $8 billion to increase the tally to $22 billion in just two weeks.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe there were a total of 106 applications with only two in United States dollars.

The tokens purchased represented 71.6 kg of gold.

Applications for the third batch are now open and the results will be announced on Friday, 26 May.

The token were introduced to stabilise the local currency but so far there has been very little effect.

(15 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in