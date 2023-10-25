SADC says sanctions on Zimbabwe are an atrocity

Stories

Trending

The Southern African Development Community has described sanctions on Zimbabwe, now in force for more than 20 years, as an atrocity that is hindering its people from realising their full potential.

SADC declared 25 October as Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Day four years ago at its summit in Tanzania.

In a statement to mark Anti-Sanctions day today, SADC chairman and Angolan President Joao Lourenco said sanctions damage Zimbabwe’s image and limits its potential for access to financial and capital markets. 

“The extent of this block to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic growth on the livelihood of its people 

represents a modern-day atrocity which we, as the SADC family, strongly feel is an impediment that leaves one of our members behind from our common quest for 

regional integration, growth and prosperity,” Lourenco said.

He called for the unconditional lifting of sanctions adding: “Our call for lifting sanctions on Zimbabwe is made as a firm request to the International Community for a new rhetoric, story, and direction for the country. 

“An unconditional lift of sanctions shall create the conditions for Zimbabwe and the SADC region to consolidate its collective efforts to spearhead national and regional growth and substantively develop in critical areas of good governance, human rights, and social cohesion. 

“It is, therefore, incumbent on all parties concerned to do our parts in re-writing the discourse for the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Below is the full statement:

Continued next page

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

