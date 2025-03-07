Paying US$30 for a car radio licence is like donating a goat to the ZBC every term, says MP

Kadoma legislator Gift Mambipiri says US$30 for a car radio licence per term is too much. It is like buying a goat and donating it to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation every term.

Speaking during the debate on the new law that seeks to make it compulsory for motorists to buy their radio licence when they renew their vehicle licence, Mambipiri said: “As Zimbabweans, indeed we need to support ZBC as a national broadcaster but this approach is what they do not agree with. What is prohibiting people is the pricing of the radio and television licences. When that is combined with ZINARA licence, it means that this will be beyond the reach of many people.

“People were saying that USD30 for every term for a ZBC licence is just too much. It is like

buying a goat, which means per term they will be buying a goat or they will be donating a goat to ZBC. In urban areas, this amount is equivalent to primary school fees. So, parents are saying the money is as high as the money they are paying for school fees in primary schools.

“People are not refusing to support ZBC but they do not agree with Clause 15. I

would like to urge the Hon. Minister not just to focus on motorists and drivers. The money that is required to support ZBC should be taken according to what is already happening, which is legal that every household with a radio and television set should pay every year. “The money should be reviewed downwards from USD30 to USD5 dollars per household.

When you look at the television sets that are in the country that are around one million multiplied by USD5, you would find that ZBC will raise USD5 million dollars per year.”

Several Members of Parliament said that the radio licence should be reduced to USD$5 but one said it should be cut down to US$2 a term.

Another legislator said tying the ZBC licence to a car licence was like being infected with HIV.

