Parliament plans farewell party for Coventry

Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front chief whip Pupurayi Togarepi has proposed a farewell party for former Sports minister Kirsty Coventry who was recently elected president of the International Olympic Committee.

Coventry was elected IOCpresident this month and assumes her post in June. She was removed from cabinet yesterday and was replaced by former army commander Anselem Sanyatwe as Sports minister.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa hosted a party for her last night. He said her election is testament that Africa is ready to lead at the highest level.

“The victory of Honourable Coventry is, thus, not only a source of inspiration and pride for Zimbabwe, but for the SADC region and Africa as a whole……You are not only our national treasure, but a treasure to all young athletes across Africa and the developing world,” Mnangagwa said.

In his contribution in Parliament yesterday Togarepi said Coventry’s election was no mean achievement.

“Hon. Kirsty Coventry did us a lot of pride as a country when she was still in the sport of swimming. We would watch whenever there were Olympics taking place throughout the world knowing very well that she would lift the Zimbabwean flag high,” he said.

“I would want to say to her and her family together with the people of Zimbabwe, we are excited, proud of her achievement and we hope and trust that she is going to hold high the Zimbabwean flag. We will continue to support Hon. Kirsty Coventry and would want to say to the girl child and many other people out there, the sky is the limit, even beyond. If you put your time and commitment to your talent, you can achieve a lot. Here today, we have a Zimbabwean and an African on top of the world.”

Warren Park legislator Shakespear Hamauswa said he thought that the ZANU-PF chief whip was going to suggest a congratulatory party for Coventry because she was a Member of Parliament and a government minister who had raised the flag of the nation.

Togarepi concurred and asked the Speaker and Clerk of Parliament to organise the party.

