Parliament debates motion to make it mandatory for companies to contribute to community ownership schemes

Parliament is currently debating a motion to establish an act that will make it mandatory for companies to contribute to community ownership schemes that will enable communities to chart development of their areas.

The motion was introduced by opposition legislator Clifford Hlatywayo who proposed that companies make a mandatory contribution of at least 5% towards the development and well-being of the communities they work from.

The contribution will be channelled into projects determined by community share scheme committees which will be established in each constituency.

Hlatywayo said the committees will prioritise and oversee projects such as the improvement of road infrastructure, water and sanitation systems, healthcare facilities and educational needs of the community, in fact, all areas that are crucial for the well-being of local residents.

“Hon. Speaker, while I acknowledge that the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill is attempting to address this issue to some extent by incorporating Community Share Ownership Schemes for mining companies, it is prudent Mr. Speaker and timely to expand this principle beyond the mining sector,” he said.

“Sectors such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, construction and distribution among other vital sectors in the category of secondary and tertiary industries must also be held accountable for the socio-economic as well as environmental impact of their activities…..

“Mr. Speaker, this is therefore crucial because it mandates them to invest in the people and places they are profiting from, thereby leaving no one and no place without a meaningful footstep of their God-given resources……

“It is about ensuring that the profits made from our land are reinvested into the very communities that sustain those companies. I therefore call upon this House to support this motion to ensure a fair, equitable and sustainable future for all Zimbabweans.

“The time has come to ensure that companies operating in Zimbabwe contribute not only to their profits but also to the welfare and development of our communities.

“This is not only for the present day benefits but it will go for generations and generations to come. The 10th Parliament will get into history for enacting a national policy that guarantees genuine empowerment of local communities. A policy that protects community inheritance and God-given resources. This is a clear demonstration of genuine patriotism and statesmanship that empowers everyone. This is for everyone.”

Motion:

HON. C. HLATYWAYO: I move the motion standing in my name that this House;

COGNISANT that the Constitution provides that ‘the State must ensure that local communities benefit from the resources in their area’;

NOTING that Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives are not mandatory hence the failure by companies to address the socio-economic needs of communities;

CONCERNED at the unsustainable exploitation of natural resources by companies operating in communities without due regard for Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives;

NOW, THEREFORE, resolves that:

a) Community Share Ownership Schemes be established through an Act of Parliament which provides for companies to allocate a mandatory 5% of their profits towards the development of communities they operate in. b) Community Share Ownership Committees be established in all constituencies responsible for identifying and prioritising development projects such as construction of roads, schools and healthcare facilities.

