Our lawyer betrayed us- Mutasa plot holders say

Plot holders from Irene Township in Mutasa District just outside Mutare, who are being evicted from the plots that they bought at independence, say that they are really aggrieved and feel betrayed by their lawyer Jesca Magama who withdrew her services immediately after making them sign documents which they had not read and did not understand.

They also say they were surprised that the documents that they signed had signatures of two judges, yet they saw only one judge throughout the proceedings. The order was signed by Judges Isaac Muzenda and Sijabuliso Siziba.

The plot holders say this in an affidavit that was filed by their lawyers Kossam Ncube and Partners at the High Court in Harare on 11 June. They are seeking rescission of the order made by Muzenda and Siziba saying they signed it under duress.

The plot holders are being evicted from their plots by Ferro Consulting which was represented in the hearings by Joseph Sanhanga.

Ferro Consulting was supposed to issue them title deeds for their plots and won a court order on 20 December in which the plot holders were asked to pay hefty amounts as development costs to get their title deeds.

They argue that Ferro Consulting did not provide them any services.

Four plot holders have already been evicted from their land and six more will be evicted today.

In another affidavit filed by the plot holders’ lawyers, Magama says in a note where she is telling her clients that her role has ended: “You are all aware that the contents of the deed were mainly dictated to us by the Court……..

“The contents of the deed of settlement is to the extent I could fight for you. It could have been more dire than what it is, so what is there is the best we could get given the circumstances bedevilling that matter.”

Continued next page

(100 VIEWS)