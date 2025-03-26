Only 14 ministers send apologies

Only 14 ministers and their deputies sent apologies not to attend Parliament’s question time today.

This is one more minister than the 13 that sent their apologies last week.

Those who sent apologies were:

Hon. Gen. Rtd. Dr. C.D.G.N. Chiwenga, Vice President; Hon. Col. Rtd. K.C.D. Mohadi, Vice President; Hon. T. Machakaire, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Hon. B. Rwodzi, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Hon. M. N. Ndlovu, Minister of Industry and Commerce; Hon. Z. Soda, Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities; Hon. J. Paradza, Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife; Hon. Brig. Gen. Rtd. L. Mayihlome, Deputy Minister of Defence; Hon. C. Sanyatwe, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage; Hon. P. Kambamura, Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development; Hon. A. Gata, Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Hon. R Modi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce; Hon. V. Haritatos, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement; Hon. D. Marapira, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

(129 VIEWS)