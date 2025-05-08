Only 10 ministers send apologies not to attend Question Time

Only 10 ministers and their deputies as well as the country’s two Vice-Presidents sent apologies not to attend question time in Parliament yesterday.

This was probably the lowest figure so far this year.

Those who sent apologies were:

Hon. Gen. Rtd. Dr. C.D.G.N. Chiwenga, Vice President; Hon. Col. Rtd. K.C.D. Mohadi, Vice President; Hon. T. Machakaire, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Hon. O.C.Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Defence; Hon. Prof. D. Murwira, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Hon. T. Moyo, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Hon. D. Mombeshora, Minister of Health and Child Care; Hon. J. Paradza, Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife; Hon. R. Modi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce; Hon. V. Haritatos, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

(14 VIEWS)