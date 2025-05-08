Only 10 ministers send apologies not to attend Question Time
Posted inStories

Only 10 ministers send apologies not to attend Question Time

No Comments

Only 10 ministers and their deputies as well as the country’s two Vice-Presidents sent apologies not to attend question time in Parliament yesterday.

This was probably the lowest figure so far this year.

Those who sent apologies were:

  1. Hon. Gen. Rtd. Dr. C.D.G.N. Chiwenga, Vice President; 
  2. Hon. Col. Rtd. K.C.D. Mohadi, Vice President; 
  3. Hon. T. Machakaire, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training;
  4. Hon. O.C.Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri,  Minister of Defence; 
  5. Hon. Prof. D. Murwira, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; 
  6. Hon. T. Moyo, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; 
  7. Hon. D. Mombeshora, Minister of Health and Child Care; 
  8. Hon. J. Paradza, Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife; 
  9. Hon. R. Modi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce; 
  10. Hon. V. Haritatos, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

 

(14 VIEWS)

Comments

No comments yet. Why don’t you start the discussion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *