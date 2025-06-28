No one spared. 87-year-old disabled to be evicted from his plot by Wednesday

An 87-year-old plot holder at Irene Farm in Mutasa District has been ordered to vacate his farm by Wednesday, 2 July, or be evicted.

Charles Mukosera, who has lost his feet, his hand and some fingers and is now on a wheelchair, has the smallest plot and had been spared in the first eviction which was carried out this week when four people were ordered to leave their plots some of which they bought at independence in 1980.

The plot holders are being evicted by the developer, Ferro Consulting, which demanded hefty fees from the octogenarian plot holders to issue them their title deeds.

The plot holders say the developer did not provide them any services at all but they lost the case at the High Court in Mutare in December.

Their case was heard in chambers and the plot holders say they signed the deed of settlement that was drafted for them under duress after being holed up in court from 9am to 1700 hrs while their lawyer and the developer’s lawyers discussed their case in chambers.

At least six of the plot holders have hired a lawyer to seek rescission of the court ruling made on 20 December 2024.

Their application was filed on 11 June. It was then that the trouble started as the developer filed eviction papers on 4 of the plot holders the following day.

The developer filed eviction papers on another six on 25 June asking them to vacate their plots by 2 July.

Ironically even those who had opted not to challenge the court order and those who had offered land in lieu of payment are being evicted which appears to be a clear indication that the developer is not interested in the development costs that he was awarded but in acquiring the entire plots.

Mukosera who turns 88 in two months and has the smallest plot, had offered part of his land to settle development costs which the developer put at about $26 000.

