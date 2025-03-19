New Zimbabwe driving licence classes

Zimbabwe has replaced the old-class based driving licence system with a more comprehensive categorisation to comply with Southern African Development Community requirements and international best practices.
The categorisation is as follows:
A – Motor cycles
A1 – Small motor cycles (up to 125 cc)
B1 – Quadricycles (quad bikes, motorised tricycles);
B – Light motor vehicles (cars, mini-buses up to 3500 kg)
BE – B vehicles with a trailer
C1 – light trucks (3500 – 7500kg)
C– Heavy trucks (over 7500kgs)
CE – C vehicles with a trailer
D1 – light buses (minibuses up to 16 seats)
D – Heavy buses (buses over 16 seats)
DE – D vehicles with a trailer; and
BE – Agricultural/construction vehicles, (tractors, excavators, etc)
Licensing testing consists of three components:
The first is theory. This is a written examination and is also being conducted using computers.
The second is practical driving tests. Applicants can be tested using either manual or automatic vehicles. An applicant that passes a road test using a manual vehicle can drive both manual and automatic vehicles. However, an applicant who passes a road test using an automatic vehicle is restricted to driving automatic vehicles only and the licence is endorsed “Automatic Vehicles (AT)”.
The third is the vision test. This encompasses a medical examination that checks the applicant’s eyesight and visual ability.
Why are we still having a driving retest yet we are also required to undergo medical test and the license expires it’s costly