New Zimbabwe driving licence classes

Zimbabwe has replaced the old-class based driving licence system with a more comprehensive categorisation to comply with Southern African Development Community requirements and international best practices.

The categorisation is as follows:

A – Motor cycles

A1 – Small motor cycles (up to 125 cc)

B1 – Quadricycles (quad bikes, motorised tricycles);

B – Light motor vehicles (cars, mini-buses up to 3500 kg)

BE – B vehicles with a trailer

C1 – light trucks (3500 – 7500kg)

C– Heavy trucks (over 7500kgs)

CE – C vehicles with a trailer

D1 – light buses (minibuses up to 16 seats)

D – Heavy buses (buses over 16 seats)

DE – D vehicles with a trailer; and

BE – Agricultural/construction vehicles, (tractors, excavators, etc)

Licensing testing consists of three components:

The first is theory. This is a written examination and is also being conducted using computers.

The second is practical driving tests. Applicants can be tested using either manual or automatic vehicles. An applicant that passes a road test using a manual vehicle can drive both manual and automatic vehicles. However, an applicant who passes a road test using an automatic vehicle is restricted to driving automatic vehicles only and the licence is endorsed “Automatic Vehicles (AT)”.

The third is the vision test. This encompasses a medical examination that checks the applicant’s eyesight and visual ability.

