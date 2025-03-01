Mthuli Ncube has the worst record for failing to answer questions from MPs

Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has the worst record for not answering written questions from legislators.

According to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Ncube has not answered 11 written questions submitted to his ministry between 16 October 2024 and 12 February this year.

Mudenda said all the questions were of national interest. He had analysed them.

The Ministry of Finance is headed by powerful people including President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, David Kudakwashe, whois Ncube’s deputy and former banker George Guvamatanga who is the permanent secretary.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando has not answered seven questions since 16 October 2024.

Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora has not attended to six questions from 16 October 2024..

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has not answered six questions since 16th October 2024. July Moyo was Public Service Minister until 3 January this year when he swapped posts with Edgar Moyo who was Energy Minister.

Other ministers with outstanding questions are:

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mangaliso Ndhlovu – one question, since 16th October, 2024.

Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka – three questions since 27th November, 2024.

Foreign Minister Amon Murwira -three questions from 30th October, 2024.

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe -three questions from 12th February, 2025.

Youth Empowerment Minister Tino Machakaire- two questions from 13th November 2024.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi -one question from 12 February 2025.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said he had done this analysis in order to demonstrate that the government owes it to the public.

“We owe it to Parliament that these questions of national interest must be dealt with and give the opportunity for the Hon. ministers again as I said, to shine on government policy and indicate to the world that something is happening as far as the Executive is concerned. I hope and trust I will not be forced to analyse again such performance,” he said.

Mudenda said this after 24 ministers and their deputies had failed to come to Parliament to answer questions from MPs on Wednesday.

He directed the Clerk of Parliament to look into the reasons why some ministers and their deputies were consistently giving apologies because he did not believe they were all on national duty each time.

