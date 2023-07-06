Motorists among the first to benefit from the firming Zimbabwe...

Motorists among the first to benefit from the firming Zimbabwe dollar

Zimbabwe’s motorists are among the first to benefit from the firming local currency which has appreciated to $5 395.96 against the United States dollar.

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration has reduced toll fees for motorists by more than $1 000 from $11 960 to $10 800.

The Zimbabwe dollar has firmed against the United States dollar at the last three foreign currency auctions and businesses are scrambling to get the local currency.

In adverts for next month’s elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the local currency is here to stay. 

Zimbabwe might have to ditch other currencies, or even legislate against their use, if need be, he says.

 

Charles Rukuni

Charles Rukuni

