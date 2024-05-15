More than half Zimbabwe population will need food aid

More than half of Zimbabwe’s population will need food aid between this month and March next year, the Zimbabwe government says, but the private sector has the capacity to import enough grain.

In a post-cabinet briefing yesterday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said 6 million people in rural areas and 1.7 million in urban areas, representing 51% of the population, will need food relief.

The country currently has 423 779 tonnes of grain. Urban areas need 450 000 tonnes of maize.

Muswere said the private sector has the capacity to import one million tonnes.

Zimbabwe has enough water to irrigate 142 000 hectares this winter and is planning to produce 712 500 tonnes of wheat,maize, barley, sorghum and potatoes.

Charles Rukuni

