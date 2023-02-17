More than 600 companies allotted US$57.7 million through the auction in January. Here is the list

A total of 649 enterprises were allotted US$57.7 million through the auction in January, according to figures released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe, however, paid out US$768.4 million in January with the bulk, US$684.8 million, coming from foreign currency accounts and US$26 million from the interbank market.
The auction market has so far disbursed US$3.8 billion since its launch in June 2020.
The top 10 companies allotted money in January were:
- Blue Ribbon Foods
- Varun Beverages
- Willowton Group
- Windmill
- Pure OIl Industries
- Cangrow Trading
- Surface Wilmar
- United Refineries
- Parrogate Zimbabwe
- Satewave Technologies
Here are all the 649 companies that were allotted money in January.
