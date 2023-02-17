More than 600 companies allotted US$57.7 million through the auction in January. Here is the list

A total of 649 enterprises were allotted US$57.7 million through the auction in January, according to figures released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe, however, paid out US$768.4 million in January with the bulk, US$684.8 million, coming from foreign currency accounts and US$26 million from the interbank market.

The auction market has so far disbursed US$3.8 billion since its launch in June 2020.

The top 10 companies allotted money in January were:

Blue Ribbon Foods Varun Beverages Willowton Group Windmill Pure OIl Industries Cangrow Trading Surface Wilmar United Refineries Parrogate Zimbabwe Satewave Technologies

Here are all the 649 companies that were allotted money in January.

