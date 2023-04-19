Mnangagwa warns rogue NGOs but silent o signing of PVO bill

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday warned Zimbabweans against rogue non-governmental organisations as well as local and foreign voices sowing seeds of division and disharmony as the country heads for elections in August.

He was, however, silent on when he will sign the Private Voluntary Organisations bill which will allow the government to monitor such rough NGOs.

The bill was passed in the Senate on 1 February and only awaits the President’s signature.

Addressing Zimbabweans at the country’s 43rd independence anniversary at Mount Darwin, Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to rekindle the uniting spirit that saw liberation fighters defeat colonialism.

“Their selfless sacrifices, unparalleled patriotism and desire to see the people of our great motherland living dignified, empowered and prosperous lives, propelled their quest for Independence,” he said.

“This gift is sacred and must never be dishonoured.

“Today, the onus is on us to work hard towards Vision 2030, in unity, love and harmony. Nyika inovakwa, nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, ngabanikazi balo.

“As the harmonised general elections draw nearer, I call on the nation to remain vigilant and protect our hard-won Independence.

“No voices, foreign or local, inclusive of rogue NGOs, should sow seeds of division and disharmony among us. Unity and peace should be preached in our families, churches and communities. Dialogue and tolerance have been the hallmark of the Second Republic.”

Mnangagwa said his government had put measures in place to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“We must all say, ‘No to violence’, before, during and after elections,” he said

“As one people, united under one national flag, let us defend and entrench our democracy, which was brought about by the blood, sweat and tears of the vast people of Zimbabwe.

“Democracy was not given to us on a silver platter by those who, today, claim to be the champions of human rights. Ours is a history of a struggle for the return of our stolen kingdom; return of our dignity and pride; a return of our stolen land.”

(6 VIEWS)