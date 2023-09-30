Mnangagwa tells those calling for fresh elections or GNU to wake up from their delusions

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa today told the opposition that he was given a mandate to govern the country for the next 5 years so he is not entertaining any talk about fresh elections, a government of national unity or a transitional authority..

Addressing members of his party’s central committee today, Mnangagwa said: “This is the reality that the leaders of the opposition, their supporters and their handlers must face for the next five years.

“Entertaining any talk of a rerun, a government of national unity, or a so-called transitional authority is a pipe dream that will never happen. They must wake up from their delusions.”

The Citizens Coalition for Change and its leader Nelson Chamisa have rejected the results of last month’s elections and are lobbying the Southern African Development Community and the African Union to call for fresh elections.

Chamisa said he was against a government of national unity but was for a transitional authority pending elections. He was not clear, however,about how he would go about this, suggesting that he might seek the signatures of three million voters to bring this about.

Mnangagwa has lobbied regional leaders, especially those whose countries that won their independence after a struggle to rally behind him and he seems to have won their hearts.

