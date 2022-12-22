Mnangagwa says elections should never be an excuse for conflict

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says elections should never be an excuse or pretext for political conflict, disturbances, hate speech or disharmony.

He said this in his Unity Day speech in which he said that Zimbabweans needed lasting unity and durable peace in the country.

Zimbabwe marked 35 years under the unity accord signed by the leaders of the Zimbabwe African National Union and the Zimbabwe African People’s Union, Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo, on 22 December 1987.

The country is going to the polls in July or August next year. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has disputed the election results of 2018 up to this day.

“Elections should never be an excuse or pretext for political conflict, disturbances, hate speech or disharmony. Unity, patriotism, loyalty and love for our great motherland, Zimbabwe should always be our guiding beacon; no matter the season or times. This is the rich tradition we must bequeath to future generations,” Mnangagwa said.

“Drawing from the legacy and lessons of the Unity Accord, unity, peace, stability, freedom and development are guaranteed under the Second Republic.

“Our Motherland, Zimbabwe shall today, tomorrow and for all times be a united nation at peace with itself and for itself.

“Let us, therefore, individually and collectively use this day to recommit ourselves to jealously guard, defend, preserve and promote the unity, peace and development we are enjoying,” he said.

Full speech below:

Fellow Zimbabweans;

It is now exactly 35 years since the legendary leaders of our Liberation Struggle and founders of our Nation, Comrade Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe, appended their signatures to the Unity Accord at State House in Harare, on 22 December 1987.

That historic document forever changed the direction of our Nation. 22 December is one of the most important dates on our National Calendar. The iconic document including its inbuilt spirit, ideas and philosophy remain a rich heritage of our great country. It is a vital resource and instrument upon which we are anchoring our shared vision for inclusive development and a modern, industrialised, prosperous and empowered society.

Through that historic show of leadership and vision by our Founding Fathers, our Nation escaped the baneful cycle of post-independence conflict.

We take pride in the fact that the Agreement was home-grown, with our two liberation movements, namely the Zimbabwe African National Union, ZANU, and the Zimbabwe African People’s Union, ZAPU, putting aside their differences for the greater national good.

Continued next page

(3 VIEWS)