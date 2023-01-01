Mnangagwa says 2023 holds a lot of promise for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the year which began today holds a lot of promise for Zimbabwe which saw a lot of progress last year with the country harvesting a record wheat crop and earning the highest foreign currency ever.

In his new year message to the nation, Mnangagwa said: “Focus will be on modernising, industrialising and growing our economy so that we attain our vision of becoming a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“This includes ensuring that we earn more from our natural and human resource endowment.

“In this regard, the Second Republic will continue implementing measures to grow our economy, taking advantage of the good rains and the benefits accruing from the engagement and re-engagement agenda.”

The President said more people will be lifted out of poverty into prosperity, while at the same time leaving no one and no place behind.

Below is his full address:

MY warmest greetings to you all my dear Zimbabweans, both at home and abroad.

Today, we gather with those we love, as family and friends, during this special time of the year.

For many of us, this is also a time to look back and reflect on the year that has gone by, as well as on our goals and plans for the year ahead.

It is also a time to be grateful for the things that matter the most in our lives, that is, good health, a decent life, the love of family and the companionship of friends.

To all the hardworking breadwinners who endeavoured to make sure that their families and dependants led comfortable lives, I say thank you.

It is through your hard work and effort that our country is also on a path to sustainable socio-economic growth and development.

Together, we reflect on the long list of achievements in 2022 with a sense of pride, motivated and emboldened to face the future.

During the course of this year, many historic breakthroughs of great significance were recorded. Productivity and production targets were broken.

In the agricultural sector, we managed to record a bumper harvest of wheat, which saw Zimbabwe attaining self-sufficiency for the first time.

Going forward, and taking advantage of the predicted normal to above normal rains, my Government will continue availing support to farmers under the various input support schemes as well as through favourable producer prices.

