Mnangagwa receives delimitation report- Parliament might have to be recalled

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today took a day off from his annual leave to receive the preliminary delimitation report from the chairman of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Priscilla Chigumba ahead of the 2023 elections which should be held between July and August.

Acting chief secretary to the cabinet George Charamba said the President has to cause the report to be tabled in Parliament within seven working days of receiving the report.

This means the report has to be tabled before Parliament by 6 January as today and tomorrow are public holidays and so is probably 2 January since New Year’s day falls on a Sunday.

Parliament will therefore have to be recalled as the National Assembly, which last sat on 16 December, was adjourned to 24 January while the Senate was adjourned to 31 January.

Mnangagwa is on leave until the end of January.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

