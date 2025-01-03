Mnangagwa reassigns July and Edgar Moyo

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa today reassigned two ministers July Moyo and Edgar Moyo with the two switching portfolios.

July Moyo moved to Energy and Power Development while Edgar Moyo was reassigned to Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

July Moyo was Minister of Energy and Power Development for a year under the late President Robert Mugabe’s administration from 2004 to 2005.

Mnangagwa hinted at a cabinet reshuffle during his Christmas interview with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation saying: “This is the season to reflect, not just on personal matters, but on professional performance. Those entrusted with leadership must evaluate their contributions to the people of Zimbabwe….

“Zimbabwe deserves a government that works tirelessly for the people. This requires commitment and results from those in leadership,” he said.

People had expected a major shakedown and not the cosmetic reshuffle announced today.

Mnangagwa is on leave for the whole of this month with Vice-President Kembo Mohadi acting as President until 19 January after which his colleague Constsantino Chiwenga will take over until Mnangagwa returns.

(179 VIEWS)