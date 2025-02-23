Mnangagwa has failed dismally to meet people’s expectations

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power with a lot of promise seven years ago, has failed dismally to meet people’s expectations, according to a survey by Afrobarometer.

The survey, carried out in June last year but only released this month, says 91% say Mnangagwa has failed to deliver on jobs and 81% say he has failed to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor.

He has also failed badly in improving the living conditions of the poor, keeping prices stable and fighting corruption.

A staggering 98% of the people from Manicaland said Mnangagwa had failed to create jobs.

Mnangagwa’s administration, however, says the President has made tremendous strides in improving the lives of Zimbabweans through its policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

According to a brief on the Zimbabwe embassy in Ankara, Turkiye, Mnangagwa has successfully implemented 187 of the 235 promises that he made.

He is on track to propel Zimbabwe to an upper middle income economy by 2030, the brief says.

