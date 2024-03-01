Mnangagwa cancels Victoria Falls trip following bomb scare

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa today cancelled his trip to the tourist resort of Victoria Falls, where two conferences one for African finance ministers and another the International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo are taking place, following a bomb scare that was allegedly targeted at all flights to Victoria Falls.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba said an email warning authorities about the bomb threat was sent to private airline operator FastJet by someone calling himself John Doe

Doe, who claimed to have been part of the operation but could not go through with it, said the bomb threat were targeting all flights to Victoria Falls airport and the conference taking place there..

“They know I have absconded so flight dates may change but original plan was tomorrow,” the email says. “Have armed militia already in VFA staying at n1 and shearwater explorers village, may have moved already. Some armed colleagues and bombs already in Vic Falls. Threat is imminent…..”

Charamba said the country’s security systems were now on heightened alert following the message whose source and credibility was also being investigated.

“While our country is peaceful, and all our ports of entry are well secured, such alerts of possible terrorist attacks are taken and treated very seriously, as nothing should be left to chance,” Charamba said.

“The nation is urged to remain calm while investigations are underway, the results of which will be made public by relevant arms of government once investigations are concluded.

“His Excellency the President Dr ED Mnangagwa, who this morning was slotted to address a meeting in the prime resort city of Victoria Falls, has had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations which are already underway.”



Mnangagwa was to attend the closing of the energy conference. His speech was read by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, instead.

