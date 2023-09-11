Mnangagwa appoints new cabinet

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has today appointed a new cabinet in which Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka, Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava, Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, Higher Education Minister Amon Murwira and Transport Minister Felix Mhona retained their posts.

There is a new substantive Minister of Health Douglas Mombeshora, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Christopher Mutsvangwa, Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo, Information Communication Technology Tatenda Mavetera, Youth Empowerment Tino Machakaire and Tourism Barbra Rwodzi.

Monica Mutsvangwa was moved to Women’s Affairs, her old portfolio of Information was taken over by Jenfan Muswere. Mines Minister Winston Chitando was moved to Local Government with July Moyo to Public Service. Zhemu Soda went to Mines while Edgar Moyo took over Energy. Sithembiso Nyoni is now Minister of Industry and Commerce while Mangaliso Ndlovu is in charge of Environment and Climate.

Sekai Nzenza is out after losing in the party primary elections while former security Minister Owen Ncube bounced back as Minister of Provincial Affairs for the Midlands.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

