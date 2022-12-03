Mliswa says Chamisa accepted perks from Mugabe, he cannot tell his MPs to turn down loans from Mnangagwa 

Independent legislator Temba Mliswa today blasted the opposition for dithering and said Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa cannot order his legislators to turn down a loan from the government when he accepted perks under President Robert Mugabe’s administration.

He accused Chamisa of pandering to the public saying this showed lack of leadership.

Zimbabwe has just announced that the country’s legislators will be given loans of US$40 000 to buy houses.

Chamisa described the move as vote-buying ahead of next year’s election due in July or August and asked his legislators to turn down the loans.

“The opposition is failing to be a veritable alternative as it continues dithering over issues exhibiting a lack of consistency and focus,” Mliswa tweeted. “One day they stand for one thing and the next they are lamenting or denying alignment with the same. How can they get into power?”

“Today Gvt offers loans and they accept them yet their leader says something else different. This is despite that he himself has received equivalent perks during the Mugabe tenure. Instead of supporting us he goes against us, succumbing to ill-informed mob pressure.

“In this medley of contradictions, fluctuations and dissonance, it’s apparent that the opposition isn’t providing a cohesive front neither is it giving the electorate confidence. You cannot be constantly swayed by public pressure to accept impractical things. Show some spine!

“I’m my own person and will support anything that is progressive and developmental. It doesn’t matter if it’s @ZANUPF_Official or @CCCZimbabwe who have said it or done it. The path of principles remains true and straight in whatever form or nature.

“Equally, populism is dangerous. You cannot have a whole party subsisting on the euphoria and energy of populism. It’s not a veritable foundation to claim power on. In fact, populism, like a wave, will subside and people will want to see substance and focus not drama.

“@nelsonchamisa succumbed to public pressure and went against his own MPs but in doing so contradicted his own past actions. That’s not a spine for leadership. Stick to the truth even against the masses. Truth and time will exonerate and justify you.”

Several people blasted Mliswa saying he should focus on the failures of the ruling party instead of the opposition.

“Busy blaming vasiri kutonga muchisiya varikutonga vacho Having no medicines in hospitals, with civil servants earning peanuts and 79% of Zimbabweans living under poverty with no electricity is surely not authored by the opposition but by ZANU PF! Varikutonga vacho varikuitei!” one asked.

“Chingodya mari wakanyarara. Unobvei nhai @TembaMliswa. Lamenting to the opposition yet you leave the rulers and their inconsistency in electricity supply, medicines. Why worry about the opposition. Will you win Norton in 2023. Tichaona,” tweeted another.

“The diff between u and the opposition that u r talking about it’s that u r there for self enrichment yet the young man is there to save money.he does have money and is more dissplined than u,” said a third.

“@TembaMliswais failing to be a veritable alternative as he continues dithering over issues exhibiting a lack of consistency and focus. One day he stands for one thing and the next he is lamenting or denying alignment with the same. How can he get into power?” asked the fourth.

