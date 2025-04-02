Ministers who sent apologies not to attend question time

The number of government ministers and their deputies who sent apologies not to attend question time in Parliament today dropped by one to 13.

They were:

Hon. Gen. Rtd. Dr. C. D. G. N. Chiwenga, Vice President; Hon. Col. Rtd. K. C. D. Mohadi, Vice President; Hon. T. Machakaire, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Hon. B. Rwodzi, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Hon. O. C. Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Defence; Hon. D. Garwe, Minister of Local Government and Public Works; Hon. F. M. Shava, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education; Hon. T. Moyo, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Hon. S. Chikomo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Hon. A. Gata, Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Hon. Dinha, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare; Hon. Modi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and Hon. S. T. Kwidini, Deputy Minister Health and Child Care.

(60 VIEWS)