Men should have more sex and eat beetroot to prevent prostate cancer- Woman legislator says

It is now six months since a video clip of Mashonaland Central legislator Dorothy Mashonganyika went viral after she told Parliament that men should have more sex and eat beetroot to prevent prostate cancer.

A local fact-checking organisation rubbished her claim saying it is false.

Parliament’s website was down at the time and only came back online this week and all the Hansards published during the period are now online.

Here is her full speech

HON. MASHONGANYIKA: Thank you Hon. Speaker for affording me the opportunity to add my voice on the motion on cancer which was raised by Hon. Khupe. Let me start by saying that concerning the cancer disease, it is a disease which is causing havoc among people. If one gets diagnosed with cancer, it can lead to a lot of stress and that person might be in need of counselling to accept that they are now a cancer patient. However, in women, cancer is normally cervical or breast cancer. To men, the most common one is prostrate cancer. The number of people who can be affected by cancer can be reduced through prevention. We can prevent cancer by raising awareness as MPs representing constituencies. So, we go back and talk to them about cancer. We should be going around talking to them on how cancer affects people, the symptoms and any signs that might show that one has cancer. People will then be educated and will know more about cancer. Firstly, we must talk to them on how to check for lumps in their breasts. When they are bathing, they must raise their left hand and if the breast goes up with the hand movement, then they know that there is something happening which could be a cancer lump. Do the same thing with the other hand. If you have a lump in your breast, the lump starts small just like a tree which is germinating. At this time, the tree is not strong and can easily be moved by wind because it is being held by one root which is the taproot. This could be the early first stages of cancer where one can easily go and get help. When the lump is mature and has features like roots that is the same thing which happens to the whole body. It means that the disease has developed. That is when we start to talk about first, second, third and fourth stage. It is quite possible for a breast to be removed so that it does not spread and develop throughout the body. Most women go to hospitals to have the breast removed when the lump has fully matured. Usually the breast is removed but the person is not totally healed. The patient might go through chemotherapy.

Coming on to cervical cancer; when we are talking to women, we actually tell them that cervical cancer does not need a lot of things. I know women put a lot of traditional herbs down there. We might say it is a taboo to talk about these things and become shy, it does not help. The herbs that we put down there end up affecting the cervix. As time goes on, it creates the cancer cells on the mouth of the cervix. At the end of the day, the person is affected. When the disease is detected early and the cervix is removed, the person might be able to live longer. There are stages where the cervix might be removed but it does not help anything because the cancer would have already spread throughout the whole body. That is another way of preventing the cancer.

Continued next page

(153 VIEWS)