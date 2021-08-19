Memory Machaya alive, it was Anna died, police say

Zimbabwe police today said the girl who died at Marange during childbirth is Anna and not Memory Machaya and was born 5 July 2006.

Memory (22) was born on 2 January 1999 and is married to 54-yerar old Lameck Makonye of Mhondoro. Anna’s parents, however, lied to the police that Anna was 22.

Anna died on 15 July during childbirth.

Police confirmed that they had arrested Hatirarami Momberume (26) alias Evans Momberume.

“The minor who died, in this case, is Anna Machaya, born on 5th July 2006 and not Memory Machaya born on 2nd January 1999,” police said in a statement.

“It is correct that Anna Machaya died on 15th July 2021 and was buried at the shrine after experiencing complications while giving birth.

“The police are also pressing criminal charges against Anna Machaya’s father, Edmore Machaya (45) and mother Shy Mabika (36) for obstructing or defeating the course of justice. The parents openly lied to the Police that Anna Machaya was born on 2nd January 1999.

“The mother went on to give Police investigators a national identity card in a bid to prove that she was born on 2nd January 1999. This was false.

“Investigations have revealed that the identity card produced to the police belonged to a namesake of the late minor who is a daughter of Ernest Machaya. This is an uncle to the late Anna Machaya.

“It is through school records in Mhondoro that the Police actually proved that the late Anna Machaya was born on 5th July 2006 to Edmore Machaya and Shy Mabika.

“The Police has obtained the correct birth certificate copies in respect of Memory Machaya (22) and the late Anna Machaya (15). These are two different people with different mothers and fathers.

“Memory Machaya is alive and currently married to Lameck Makonye alias Sigodhla (54) in Mhondoro.”

Police said Hatirarami Momberume is facing charges of rape or alternatively contravening section 70 of the Code which relates to having sexual intercourse with a minor.

“The late Anna Machaya’s parents will face charges of pledging a minor after trying to hand over another minor aged nine years to the suspect,” police said.

“Investigations are in progress with a view of unravelling all the facts in this case. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges all Zimbabweans to be law-abiding citizens and engage in lawful activities. Anyone who tries to interfere with Police investigations will face the full wrath of the law.”

