Masiyiwa’s Liquid acquires Cairo-based cybersecurity provider

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a technology company owned by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, has acquired the Cairo-based cloud and cybersecurity provider, Cysiv MEA, to bolster its presence in the Middle East.

Cysiv MEA has been servicing some of Egypt’s largest companies in the financial services and telecom sectors since its founding in 2008, and this acquisition provides Liquid Intelligent Technologies with a solid foundation to expand its presence in the region.

The Strive Masiyiwa-linked firm recently acquired Cysiv MEA, following their August 2022 acquisition of Telrad, an Israeli-based technology company with a substantial presence in 13 countries spanning the Middle East, South America, the US, Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid to augment cloud and cybersecurity identity with Cysiv MEA integration

Liquid’s acquisition of Cysiv MEA will be a major boon for its portfolio in Africa, enabling the company to integrate Cysiv MEA into Liquid C2, thereby aligning it with its global cloud and cybersecurity identity.

Leveraging the rich local tech talent pool, Liquid plans to expand Liquid C2 operations in Egypt, making it the hub for the entire MENA region.

The recent move to integrate Cysiv MEA into Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, follows the launch of the Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city.

This move seeks to provide Kenyan customers with timely access to intelligence-driven alerts and advisory services to help mitigate potential security threats, making it the first of its kind in Kenya and the second in Africa.

What you should know about Liquid Intelligent Technologies

After investing more than US$1.5 billion in network infrastructure to become the first provider of Dataport services in Africa, Liquid, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology company founded by Strive Masiyiwa, has established itself as a market leader in connectivity, innovation, and intelligent technology.

Three weeks ago, Microsoft teamed up with Liquid to deliver high-speed Internet to 20 million underserved people in Africa by 2025.

The partnership will leverage Microsoft’s Airband initiative to target regions such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia, with the goal of bridging the digital divide and delivering high-speed Internet connectivity to previously unconnected communities- Billionaires.Africa

(6 VIEWS)