Masiyiwa teams up with Bill Gates to bring internet to underserved African communities

Microsoft, the multinational technology company founded by Bill Gates, has joined forces with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a technology company owned by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, to provide internet access to 20 million underserved people in Africa by 2025.

The partnership will leverage Microsoft’s Airband initiative to target regions such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia, with the goal of bridging the digital divide and delivering high-speed internet connectivity to previously unconnected communities.

Liquid’s partnership with the multinational technology company not only promises to bring internet access to underserved communities in Africa, but it also aims to extend high-speed connectivity to remote regions in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

By doing so, the Strive Masiyiwa-owned company seeks to empower individuals and businesses in some of the United Nations’ least developed countries, helping to transition them into the digital economy and bridge the digital divide.

This recent move by Liquid is a continuation of its earlier initiatives, including the November 2022 announcement of a groundbreaking investment of over R350 million ($19.7 million) in a Software Defined Network (SDN) solution called Dataport Across Africa.

This SDN offering, which will be the first of its kind on the continent, demonstrates Liquid’s dedication to advancing technological infrastructure in Africa.

After investing over $1.5 billion in network infrastructure to become the first provider of Dataport services in Africa, Liquid, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology company founded by Strive Masiyiwa, has established itself as a market leader in connectivity, innovation, and intelligent technology.

With a presence in more than 20 countries, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Liquid’s cloud solutions have experienced tremendous growth under Strive Masiyiwa’s leadership, a prominent billionaire who serves on the boards of Unilever Plc, Netflix, Bank of America, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.- Billionaires.Africa

