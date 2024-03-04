List of Zimbabweans removed from US sanctions

The United States has lifted its sanctions on a host of Zimbabwean individuals and entities leaving only 11, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia.

Among those removed from the list are the late President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba and Chief Fortune Charumbira,

Below is the list of those deleted:

The following deletions have been made to OFAC’s SDN List:

MUGABE, Robert Gabriel; DOB 21 Feb 1924; Passport AD002119 (Zimbabwe); President of the Republic of Zimbabwe (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

CHARAMBA, George; DOB 04 Apr 1963; Passport AD001255 (Zimbabwe); Permanent Secretary, Zimbabwean Ministry of Information and Publicity (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

CHARUMBIRA, Fortune Zefanaya; DOB 10 Jun 1962; Member of Parliament & Central Committee Member (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

CHIHURI, Augustine; DOB 10 Mar 1953; Passport AD000206 (Zimbabwe); Police Commissioner (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

CHINAMASA, Patrick, 6B Honeybear Lane, Borrowdale, Zimbabwe; DOB 25 Jan 1947; Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

CHIWEWE, Willard, Private Bag 7713, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Mar 1949; Masvingo Provincial Governor (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

KASUKUWERE, Savior, 78 Enterprise Road, Chisipite, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 23 Oct 1970; Deputy Minister for Youth Development and Employment Creation & Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MADE, Joseph Mtakwese; DOB 21 Nov 1954; Passport AN000144 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Agriculture (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MADZONGWE, Edna; DOB 11 Jul 1945; Deputy Speaker of Parliament (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MALINGA, Joshua; DOB 28 Apr 1944; Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MASUKU, Angeline; DOB 14 Oct 1936; Matebeleland South Provincial Governor & Politburo Secretary for Gender and Culture (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MOHADI, Kembo Campbell Dugishi; DOB 15 Nov 1949; Minister of Home Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MOYO, Jonathan Nathaniel; DOB 12 Jan 1957; Passport AD000432 (Zimbabwe); Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho & Former Minister of Information and Publicity (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MPOFU, Obert Moses; DOB 12 Oct 1951; Passport ZD001549 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Secretary for National Security (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MUGABE, Grace; DOB 23 Jul 1965; Passport AD001159 (Zimbabwe); Spouse of Robert Mugabe (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MUJURU, Joyce Teurai Ropa; DOB 15 Apr 1955; Second Vice President (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MUMBENGEGWI, Samuel Simbarashe Simbanenduku, 22 Stour Road, Vainona, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 20 Jul 1945; Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MUSHOHWE, Christopher Chindoti; DOB 06 Feb 1954; Minister of Transport and Communications (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

Continued next page

(435 VIEWS)