List of Zimbabweans and entities on the Canadian sanctions list

Exiled former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has raised an interesting question. Why is Canada keeping its punitive 2008 sanctions on Zimbabwe whent he EuropeanUnion and the United States have lfited some of the sanctions?
Apparently, the North American country still maintains a list of Zimbabweans under its sanctions including former President Robert Mugabe. The list includes some people that are now dead, judges, a journalist, and former members of the G40 faction of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front who are now in exile.
Below is the list:
Originally it had 181 persons and entities:
- Robert Gabriel Mugabe (date of birth: February 21, 1924)
- Joyce Mujuru (date of birth: April 15, 1955)
- Flora Buka (date of birth: February 25, 1968)
- Chenhamo Chakezha Chimutengwende (date of birth: August 28, 1943)
- Patrick Anthony Chinamasa (date of birth: January 25, 1947)
- Tongesai Shadreck Chipanga (date of birth: October 10, 1946)
- Ignatius Morgan Chiminya Chombo (date of birth: August 1, 1952)
- Joseph Mtakwese Made (date of birth: November 21, 1954)
- Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (date of birth: September 15, 1946)
- Kembo Campbell Dugishi Mohadi (date of birth: November 15, 1949)
- July Gabarari Moyo (date of birth: May 7, 1950)
- Obert Moses Mpofu (date of birth: October 12, 1951)
- Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri (date of birth: December 14, 1958)
- Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi (date of birth: July 20, 1945)
- Herbert Muchemwa Murerwa (date of birth: July 31, 1941)
- Christopher Chindoti Mushohwe (date of birth: February 6, 1954)
- Ambrose Mutinhiri (date of birth: February 22, 1944)
- Francis Dunstan Chenayimoyo Nhema (date of birth: April 17, 1959)
- Michael Reuben Nyambuya (date of birth: July 23, 1955)
- Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni (date of birth: September 20, 1949)
