List of what Simba Chikore and Bona Mugabe own

Simba Chikore and Bona Mugabe, President Robert Mugabe’s first child with Grace, acquired vast properties during their nine-year marriage according to a list released by Chikore in their divorce proceedings.

Bona filed for divorce from Chikore in March.

Here is the list released by Chikore:

Residential properties:

Stand 287 Helensvale of 3,497ha valued at US$314 730. Stand 288 Helensvale of 1,4207ha valued at US$305 000. Stand 268 Helensvale of 1,3226ha valued at US$284 000. Stand 306 Carrick Creagh of 1,8034ha valued at US$386 500. Stand 307 Carrick Creagh of 2,5133ha valued at US$539 000. Stand 308 Carrick Creagh of 1,3733ha valued at US$294 000. Stand 309 Carrick Creagh of 1,6775ha valued at US$359 464 Stand 312 Carrick Creagh of 2.3311ha valued at US$499 500 Stand 313 Carrick Creagh of 2.6676ha valued at US$571 628. Stand 347 Carrick Creagh of 1.3733ha valued at US$294 000. Stand 348 Carrick Creagh of 0,712ha valued at US$152 571. Stand 349 Carrick Creagh of 1.4407ha valued at US$308 721. Stand 99 Carrick Creagh valued at US$180 000. Stand 61 Helensvale valued at US$4 300 000. Stand 40 Helensvale of 8,6257ha valued at US$1 848 364.29. The remainder of Helensvale of 73.3819ha valued at US$40 000 000. Stand 466 Carrick Creagh called Teede Land of 54,8726ha valued at US$11 758 414,29 Stand 27 Quorn Avenue valued at US$550 000. Stand in Milton Park valued at US$330 000. Lot 5 Helensvale of 2.4019ha valued at US$514 692.86. The Mansion 657 Dubai has an estimated value of AED 30 million.

