Posted inStories List of goods whose duty will be payable in ZiG from next week Posted by Charles Rukuni July 26, 2024No Comments Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says duty for a number of selected goods will be payable in local currency only from 1 August in a push to promote use of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).. Here is the list of goods: