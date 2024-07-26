List of goods whose duty will be payable in ZiG from next week
List of goods whose duty will be payable in ZiG from next week

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says duty for a number of selected goods will be payable in local currency only from 1 August in a push to promote use of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)..

Here is the list of goods:

