List of 339 companies allotted US$27 million auction forex in December

A total of US$27 million was allotted to 339 companies in the two auctions that were held in December before the auction closed for almost a month until 10 January 2023.

The bulk, US$24.3 million was allotted to 132 large companies.

A total of US$1.1 billion was allotted through the auction from January to December.

The allotments reached their peak in March when US$184.1 million was disbursed but allotments started declining as the central bank tightened allocations with only US$43.9 million being disbursed in October.

Here are the companies that were allotted forex in December 2022.

