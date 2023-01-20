Journalists among the least trusted people- study

Journalists are among the least trusted people, according to the annual trust barometer by international public relations firm Edelman.

The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer says only government leaders are less trusted than journalists.

One of the major reasons for this lack of trust is that journalists divide people by exploiting their differences instead of uniting them.

The survey involved 27 countries with only three from Africa: Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

Only 41% of South Africans trust their media, 51% of the Nigerians do, while 63% of Kenyans trust their media, an increase of 6 percentage points.

How do Zimbabwean journalists fare?

(27 VIEWS)