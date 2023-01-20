Journalists among the least trusted people- study

Stories

Trending

Journalists among the least trusted people- study

0

Journalists are among the least trusted people, according to the annual trust barometer by international public relations firm Edelman.

The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer says only government leaders are less trusted than journalists.

One of the major reasons for this lack of trust is that journalists divide people by exploiting their differences instead of uniting them.

The survey involved 27 countries with only three from Africa: Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

Only 41% of South Africans trust their media, 51% of the Nigerians do, while 63% of Kenyans trust their media, an increase of 6 percentage points.

How do Zimbabwean journalists fare?

 

(27 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in