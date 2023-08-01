Jonathan Moyo says Trevor Ncube and Mutambara got it wrong about G40

Exiled former minister and one of the G40 kingpins,Jonathan Moyo, today said Alpha Media chairman Trevor Ncube and former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara got it wrong when they said former Zimbabwe Vice-President Joice Mujuru was a member of the G40 faction of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

Mutambara said Mujuru was a member of G40 during an interview with Ncube on his “In conversation with Trevor” programme that is broadcast via youtube.

“Arthur Mutambara and Trevor Ncube got their facts all mixed up on an important point of historic significance. What they’re mutually labelling as G40, with reference to Joice Mujuru, and as having been the party [ZanuPF] was, in fact, Gamatox,” Moyo said.

“Gamatox emerged in the run-up to the 2014 ZanuPF Congress with the Weevils as its rival. G40 took root towards the end of 2015, after Joice Mujuru had long been purged at the 2014 Congress.

“One wonders whether Trevor Ncube factchecks or does quality control of his content before broadcasting it. It’s important to get right key historical facts!”

Mutambara said Mujuru was naive to think she could ever succeed former President Robert Mugabe saying that she was promoted to appease her husband Solomon.

Mujuru, he said, should have read the signs that her political career was over when Mujuru was killed in a fire in 2011.

(153 VIEWS)