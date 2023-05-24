Jonathan Moyo says there is no sabotage in price hikes in Zimbabwe, just problems with no solutions

Former Information and later Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has offered Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube two suggestions to end the current price madness in the country claiming that there is no sabotage going on. There are only problems with no solutions.

In an open letter on his twitter handle in which he was commenting on a story in yesterday’s Herald headlined “Business pulling down government”, in which the government accused business of sabotaging the government in its efforts to revamp the economy by wantonly hiking prices, Moyo said he had two suggestions for Ncube.

“First, your silence while prices and currency markets go haywire is too loud. Everyone knows that you are the designated pilot of the situation that has now hit turbulence. The pricing and currency markets need to hear something substantive from you, something believable which they can trust and act on its positives and strength,” he said.

“Second, and as former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and some captains of industry in the know will tell you, in times like this shouting matches and open brawls between government voices with discordant messages and the business community benefit neither party, but only serve to make the bad situation worse for everyone, and particularly for ordinary people who have no means of navigating the economic turbulence that’s threatening their livelihoods.”

Moyo said there was no sabotage at all.

“And to be clear Prof, there is no sabotage going on here, none whatsoever, there are only problems with no solutions, when they are in fact solvable. Claims of sabotage are the refugee of people who have no solutions to problems that have solutions,” he said.

“Consequently, consider quietly getting everyone who needs to be there into one room, put everything on the table, have cash-talk, and come out speaking with one message in many voices on what is going to be done immediately, intermediately and over the long term with government and business acting with a common purpose.

“Just the message that government and business got together to address the pricing and currency volatility in the economy, will go a long way to restore hope that the turbulence will not get worse, but will be arrested.”

Full letter below:

