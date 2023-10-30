Jonathan Moyo says Chamisa is planning a congress in November

Exiled Zimbabwe politician Jonathan Moyo, who has been off his X handle for two weeks, today said that Citizens Coalition for Change leader NelsonChamisa is planning an elective congress by the end of next month.

He says Chamisa has tasked Amos Chibaya, who was previously the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance national organising secretary, to organise the congress.

Chibaya is the CCC chief whip in the current Parliament.

Moyo says Chamisa is trying to counter a petition calling for a congress that is currently circulating.

“Chibaya has been brainstorming the idea of holding a crush Congress with a few handpicked individuals, like Sesel Zvidzayi, to test its traction and fine tune it,” Moyo says.

“Chibaya says the idea is to use the ‘Convention’ or ‘elective Congress’ to introduce a constitution that is currently being drafted in the wake of the recalls.”

Self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled 15 Members of Parliament and 17 councillors and by-elections to fill the vacancies will be held on 9 December.

CCC has challenged the recalls and its case will be heard at the High Court on Thursday.

Moyo says that the constitution being drafted will provide for the election of Chamisa only.

Chamisa will appoint a seven-member management committee which will be responsible for the administration of the party.

“Apparently, a popular petition is now circulating for a properly convened Congress, in terms of the original CCC constitution – recently submitted to Parliament and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission with Sengezo Tshabangu’s initial recall letter as CCC Interim SG – under which CCC was formed in January 2022,” Myo says.

“Chamisa and Chibaya are working overdrive, and flat out in the hope that they can use their mooted ‘elective’ Congress to thwart the petition in what appears to be a futile exercise against the wind!”

Moyo received a lot of flak from followers who asked why he is so obsessed with Chamisa and CCC.

One asked: “So what is wrong with this? Man unonyatsodei chaiko. In Zanu PF only one position is voted for yaED rest is appointed. Prof you are trolling its now boring.”

ZANU-PF has elections across its structures right up to the central committee. Mnangagwa only appoints members of the party’s politburo.

