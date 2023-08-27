Jonathan Moyo says Chamisa does not have all the V11s to prove he won the 2023 elections

Exiled politician Jonathan Moyo, who supported Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa after the 2018 elections, says the CCC leader does not have all the V11s from the 12 374 polling stations that were set up for the 2023 elections so he cannot prove any rigging.

Chamisa was beaten by President Emmerson Mnangagwa according to the results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission yesterday. He won 1 967 343 votes against Mnangagwa’s 1 2 350 711.

Chamisa has dismissed the results as a gigantic fraud.

The CCC leader said just before the elections there would be no rigging this election because he was deploying election agents at all 12 374 polling stations to help tally tthe results which are released at polling station level before being forwarded.

Moyo, however, said Chamisa did not deploy agents to all polling stations and says he even failed to deploy agents to Chirumanzu-Zibagwe, his main rival’s constituency.

He said some of the agents had refused to hand over the V11s because they had not been paid.

“By failing to deploy polling agents at polling stations in the home constituency of his main rival, and objectively speaking, Chamisa rendered himself useless as a presidential election candidate and not ready for the challenge; and as such, he is not entitled to make any excuses to justify his electoral defeat, which was predictable,” Mopyo said.

Below is Moyoi’s full tweet:

CHAMISA DOES NOT HAVE ALL THE 12,374 V11S:

THE CASE OF CHIRUMANZU-ZIBAGWE

Factually it is not true that, unlike in 2018, Chamisa this time round has all the V11s from the 12 374 polling stations that were created for the 2023 harmonised general election, because he and his CCC political party did not deploy polling agents at all the 12 374 polling stations in the country’s 210 constituencies to secured the necessary V11s, which are the primary election returns required to prove any rigging claim.

For example in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe, a key constituency in the Midlands Province, Chamisa’s CCC did not have any polling agents at all at many polling stations such as Musena Clinic, Simon Muzenda Primary School, Huchu Primary School, Sebakwe Game Park Tent and Moffat Primary School.

To make this bad situation worse, at some of the polling stations where polling agents were deployed, a number of the agents withheld V11s from the polling stations they had been deployed because they had not been paid their allowances. Examples of polling stations where CCC polling agents went rogue and refused to give the party copies of V11s include Piki and Mosmy in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency.

