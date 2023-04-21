Jonathan Moyo says bumper harvests in election years have favoured ZANU-PF since 1980

Exiled politician Jonathan Moyo says bumper harvests in election years have significantly favoured the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front at the polls since 1980, especially but not only in rural areas.

He was commenting on reports that the country is expecting cereal production of 2.6 million tonnes this year against a national requirement of 1.8 million tonnes for human consumption and 450 000 tonnes for livestock.

Zimbabwe has enough grain to last the country another 12 months, the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture said.

The Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment report (CLAFA) 2 for the 2022/23 summer season released by the ministry indicated that there was a 58 percent increase in food crops production compared to last season.

The report said about 3.2 million tonnes of food crops are expected this season compared to 2 million tonnes produced last season.

The estimated maize production is 2 298 281 tonnes, a 58 percent increase on the 1 453 031 tonnes produced in the 2021/2022 season,” said the ministry in its update.

Traditional grains production is estimated at 280 966 tonnes, 45 percent more than 194 100 tonnes produced last season.

Sorghum production is expected to be 191 125 tonnes, which is 32 percent more than 144 633 tonnes obtained in the 2021/2022 season.

Pearl millet production is expected to be at 71 221 tonnes, which is 61 percent more than 44 143 tonnes produced last year.

Finger millet production is expected to be 18 610 tonnes, which is a 250 percent increase from 5 321 tonnes produced in the 2021/2022 season.

The report indicates that as at April 9, 2022, there were 257 655 tonnes of maize and 45 842 tonnes of traditional grains in the Strategic Grain Reserve.

The expected 2.3 million tonnes of maize and 280 000t of traditional grains and those in strategic grain reserves will give a total of 2.9 million tonnes with a surplus of 594 992 tonnes.

The production of blueberries increased significantly by 69 percent from 3 420 tonnes in 2021/2022 to 5 787 tonnes this season.

Irish potato production increased by 12 percent from 534 543 tonnes in the 2021/2022 season to 599 550 tonnes this season.

Onion production increased by 32 percent from 220 625 tonnes last season to 290 628 tonnes this season.

Leafy vegetables increased by 35 percent from 194 152 tonnes to 261 960 tonnes. Cabbages production increased by 29 percent from 471 555 tonnes to 607 392 tonnes.

Tomato production increased by 19 percent from 281 610 tonnes to 336 300 tonnes.

Orange fruit production increased by 6 percent from 169 084 tonnes to 179 482 tonnes,

Lemons increased by 6 percent from 67 640 tonnes to 71 652 tonnes.

Peas production decreased by 29 percent from 3 976 tonnes to 2 832 tonnes.

Tea production declined by 9 percent from 24 994 tonnes to 22 648 tonnes this season.

