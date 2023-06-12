Jonathan Moyo explains why he dumped Chamisa and is backing ZANU-PF

Exiled Zimbabwean politician, Jonathan Moyo, says he dumped Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa because he has changed big time from the candidate that contested the 2018 elections.

Moyo said Chamisa had changed from someone who wanted to forge a broad-based movement to a person who “leads an opaque secret society called CCC, which has no ideology besides an oxymoron called strategic ambiguity, with no constitution, no policies, no structures, and no office bearers except four visible individuals: Chamisa himself, Mahere, Ostallos, and Chibaya who is just a runner with no voice”.

The former Higher Education Minister said he had changed his stance on ZANU-PF because his criticism of the party following the 2017 military intervention “had a bambazonke effect of an indiscriminate collateral damage on ZanuPF members – some of them my close relatives – who did me no wrong in November 2017 and others who in fact were among the Angels who ensured my safety and that of my family and my colleagues at a time of great danger to us in November 2017, when most if not all of those who are now asking me what has changed wished worse and even death upon us in November 2017”.

Moyo said this on his twitter handle in response to those who accused him of flip-flopping like a chameleon as at one time he had supported Chamisa but was now supporting ZANU-PF.

Below is Moyo’s explanation:

THEM:

You, Jonso, after the November 2017 military coup, you were very critical of ZanuPF, and you were supporting Nelson Chamisa in 2018 and well after that. What has changed now? Shame on you, flip-flopping chameleon. Nxaaa.

ME:

The problem with your lot is that you think what is said is correct or right depending on the political affiliation of who says it. That’s why all of your arguments are by political association.

So, what has changed, you ask. Of course a lot has changed, a lot, and you know it.

In the first place, your Chamisa has changed big time. He is not the same as the 2018 Chamisa whose rhetoric was about forging a broad-based movement and who was an MDC-A presidential candidate of different political parties that had their own leaders, and whose broad based ranks even included ZanuPF elements some of whom were his parliamentary candidates, while others campaigned for him or mobilised funds for his campaign.

