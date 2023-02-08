Jonathan Moyo calls survey that said Chamisa would win the next presidential elections a scam

Jonathan Moyo calls survey that said Chamisa would win the...

Exiled Zimbabwean politician Jonathan Moyo has called a survey that said Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa would win the next presidential elections a scam.

The survey which was carried out by a British company, SABI Strategy Group, on behalf of South Africa’s Brenthurst Foundation said Chamisa would poll 53% of the vote against Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 40%.

Moyo did not say in what way it was a scam but pointed out that the Brenthurst Foundation was sponsored by Jonathan Oppenheimer and SABI was based in London.

He was supported by anti-sanctions campaigner Rutendo Matinyarare who said it was absurd.

But Moyo got some bashing with a Trevor Dollar 1988 saying: “discredit everything like you did on the eve of 2017 vanhu vachikuudzai.hameno isu tinongoti time will tell us if this report was fake or not.”

Erikana Mbedzi said: “@CCCZimbabwe does not need a real or scam voter opinion survey to win. According to the electorate we are winning. Muchapora henyu Prof.”

Jerry wekwa Matambu tweeted: “Ndimizve vekuti kuvata kuti ‘Zete’. Mabara nepfuti dzichikokwa mukazomhanya. You over estimate yourself chemanza.”

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

