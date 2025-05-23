Joke of the day

Darling let’s go

A tall, good looking girl who had just left college asked her pupils to look for three sentences as part of their homework. When one of the pupils, Simba, got home he decided to seek the help of his father: “Please, daddy, can you help me……?”

“Shut up! I am busy,” barked his father.

So Simba wrote: “Shut up, I am busy” as his first sentence.

When he went to the shops he saw two men fighting. One of them was shouting: “I have been taking boxing lessons. I will crush you into pulp.” Simba wrote that as his second sentence.

As people started dispersing, after the fight, Simba heard a young man saying to his girlfriend: “Come on darling let’s go.” And he wrote that as his third sentence.

Next morning this is what transpired in class.

Teacher: “Simba, its your turn”

Simba: “Shut up, I am busy.”

Teacher: “You have been behaving strangely of late Simba. Why is this so?”

Simba: “I have been taking boxing lessons. I will crush you into pulp.”

Teacher: (on a more serious note) “Do you want me to take you to the headmaster?”

Simba: “Come on darling let’s go” -Joseph Magidi

From the Insider January 1992

