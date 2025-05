Doctor and plumber

A doctor phoned a plumber at 2am and asked if he could come and fix his home toilet which was out of order.

“Do you know what time it is?” asked the plumber.

“Well, I am often called out for emergencies at this time,” replied the doctor.

The plumber duly arrived, looked sleepily at the toilet and tossed two stopaynes into the toilet.

“If it is not better in the morning, give me a call,” he said and left -Buddy Zeph Moyo

From The Insider January 1992

(18 VIEWS)