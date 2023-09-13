It’s a lie- SADC has not published its final report on the Zimbabwe elections yet

The Southern African Development Community has not published its final report on the Zimbabwe elections yet contrary to claims by Citizens Coalition for Change spokesman Promise Mkwananzi, fact-checking organisation Zimfact says.

Mkwananzi, who is on the run as he is wanted by the police for offences not related to this year’s elections, claims that SADC has released the report which says Zimbabwe did not hold legitimate elections.

Head of the SADC Elections Observer Mission Nevers Mumba said the elections failed to meet basic requirements of the country’s constitution and later said they were the “most fraudulent in the history of SADC”.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected results and is appealing to SADC and the African Union to intervene.

CCC councillors and Members of Parliament elected last month have, however, been sworn in except a few who were not present at the swearing in ceremony.

Below is the fact check:

Continued next page

(228 VIEWS)