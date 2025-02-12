Is Zimbabwe facing a food shortage or not? Who should you believe, Government or WFP?

The World Food Programme, a United Nations organisation, says 6 million people in Zimbabwe are expected to be food insecure between January and March.

But the Zimbabwe government says current grain stocks at the Grain Marketing Board are enough to meet the needs of rural communities until the next harvest in April.

Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka says a total of 1 349 877 tonnes comprising 1 127 411 tonnes of maize, 220 092 tonnes of wheat and 374 tonnes of wheat flour were imported by the private sector from April 2024 to 2 February 2025.

“To date, 1 021 maize import permits have been issued to import 5 million metric tonnes. The government continues to monitor volumes of imports, stocks at millers, import prices and import sources in order to eliminate arbitrage opportunities.

“The 2024/2025 summer season plan aims to increase production of cereals to 3.2 million tonnes, from the 744 000 tonnes produced during the 2023/2024 summer season. The overall production volumes of major crops are expected to increase by 340% from a mere 915 000 tonnes to over 4 million metric tonnes,” Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said in a post cabinet briefing.

“Cabinet wishes to advise that preliminary data shows that about 99 percent of the maize area targeted for the 2024/2025 season has been planted………

“Under the Presidential Input Scheme, the farming sector has achieved 11.4 million plots from a targeted 9.5 million plots, which translates to 20% above target and 16 percent above the 2023/2024 season performance of 9.8 million plots.”

Who then, should people believe?

