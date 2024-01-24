Is Zimbabwe better off than Nigeria?

Stories

Is Zimbabwe better off than Nigeria?

Zimbabwe has been rated among the 50 least developed countries in 2024 but it is better off than oil rich Nigeria and Angola.

According to a survey by InsiderMonkey, Zimbabwe was ranked at number 47, way above oil rich Angola which is at number 43 and Africa’s most populous nation,Nigeria which is at number 28.

It also fared better than some of Africa’s fastest developing countries, Tanzania at 25 and Rwanda at 19.

South Sudan is the least developed country, followed by Burundi and the Central African Republic.

Here is the list of the 50 least developed countries.

