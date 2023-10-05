Is Tshabangu trying to bring order to CCC?

The recall of 15 Members of Parliament and 17 councillors belonging to the Citizens Coalition for Change by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary general of the party, could be a way of trying to bring order to the party which currently is said to have no constitution or structures.

The move by Tshabangu has sparked a lot of debate on who is behind him after CCC deputy Spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba dismissed the call by Tshabangu saying he is not a member or official of the CCC and is being used by the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front to destroy CCC.

“His last known parties are MDC-T and PDP. He is renowned for being the proxy of fielding fake CCC double candidates in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North,” Siziba said.

“The Citizens’ Movement is taking action against this impostor and all his contacts.

“This deplorable behavior by ZANU-PF is a response to their defeat in 2023 and rejection by Zimbabwe and a pathetic attempt to respond to the exercise of our freedom of association in not attending the official opening of parliament yesterday (03 October 2023).”

Responding to the statement posted by Siziba on his X handle, a number of people supported Siziba that this was a desperate attempt by ZANU-PF to gain a two-thirds majority in Parliament so that it can play around with the constitution.

Some, however, said CCC should not ignore the fact that it has no structures so anyone can claim to be a party official. Some even queried why Siziba was responding to the recall and not the party spokesman Promise Mkwananzi.

@JSamanyara said there were factions within the CCC and this should not be ignored.

“There is a faction between PDP Tendai Biti and Chamisa! Biti is behind it, yet you are blaming Zanu-pf. You need to grow up! By the way, how come this statement is not coming from Promise the party’s spokesperson? Is it another faction between the two of you?” he queried.

Tendai Biti was sidelined in the just ended elections when his Harare East seat was given to Allan Markham.

@Wadyembeu added: “And who is yo interim SG? If u dont hve one then the only one thats there will do. FYI its disgruntled ccc intellectuals who want to force creation of governance structures in yo party. Believe me this is a well thought out test case.”

Indeed, it appears to be a well thought out case as Tshabangu has challenged party leader Nelson Chamisa to take him to court.

He told NewZimbabwe that if the party has no structures or posts, why is Chamisa the party president?

“Are you saying CCC has no structures? If so, where is Nelson Chamisa’s ‘presidential’ post coming from?” he asked.

Tshabangu added, “Negotiations had not failed but the internal politics in CCC had to be resolved either way.”

(104 VIEWS)