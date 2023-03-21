Is the Zimbabwe dollar finally finding its level?

The Zimbabwe dollar today shed only $2.61 cents to average $915.1822 against the United States dollar which could be an indication that the local currency is finally finding its level.

Last week it dropped by $4.66.

The dollar kicked off at $705.42 when the auction re-opened on 10 January this year. It had dropped to $831.81 by 7 February and $907.92 by 7 March.

Offers at the auction today ranged from $915 to $1 010.

According to Zimpricecheck the blackmarket buy rate is $1 120 and the sell rate, $1 260.

